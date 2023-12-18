EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ: SATS) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.31, and it changed around -$0.4 or -2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12B. SATS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.80, offering almost -86.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.4% since then. We note from EchoStar Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.14K.

EchoStar Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SATS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EchoStar Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) trade information

Instantly SATS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.09 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.20% year-to-date, but still up 2.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) is 32.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SATS is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -177.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EchoStar Corp (SATS) estimates and forecasts

EchoStar Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.62 percent over the past six months and at a -68.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -48.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -91.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -122.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $469 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect EchoStar Corp to make $453 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $499.86 million and $448 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.36%. EchoStar Corp earnings are expected to increase by -72.32% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

SATS Dividends

EchoStar Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.

EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.73% of EchoStar Corp shares, and 84.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.79%. EchoStar Corp stock is held by 232 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.29% of the shares, which is about 4.44 million shares worth $77.06 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.49% or 3.43 million shares worth $59.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.11 million shares worth $19.19 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $15.35 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.