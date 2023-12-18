E.W. Scripps Co.’s (SSP): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) were traded, and its beta was 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.77, and it changed around -$0.55 or -6.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $657.50M. SSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.13, offering almost -107.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.58% since then. We note from E.W. Scripps Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 428.97K.

E.W. Scripps Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SSP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. E.W. Scripps Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) trade information

Instantly SSP has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.00 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) is 2.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSP is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -118.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) estimates and forecasts

E.W. Scripps Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.16 percent over the past six months and at a -616.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -71.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $606.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect E.W. Scripps Co. to make $561.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $680.94 million and $527.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.40%.

E.W. Scripps Co. earnings are expected to increase by -612.57% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SSP Dividends

E.W. Scripps Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.17% of E.W. Scripps Co. shares, and 81.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.86%. E.W. Scripps Co. stock is held by 220 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.58% of the shares, which is about 10.02 million shares worth $91.69 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.52% or 7.92 million shares worth $72.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.38 million shares worth $49.18 million, making up 7.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.97 million shares worth around $21.76 million, which represents about 5.78% of the total shares outstanding.