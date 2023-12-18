Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 2.09 million shares of the Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.70, and it changed around $0.88 or 7.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $779.53M. DYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.60, offering almost -22.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.61% since then. We note from Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 628.62K.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DYN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dyne Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.9 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Instantly DYN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.79 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.58% year-to-date, but still up 13.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) is 16.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.3 day(s).

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Dyne Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.98 percent over the past six months and at a -15.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -135.08%.

DYN Dividends

Dyne Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares, and 109.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.16%. Dyne Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 171 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.20% of the shares, which is about 9.89 million shares worth $111.21 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC, with 8.11% or 4.95 million shares worth $55.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $16.35 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $11.26 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.