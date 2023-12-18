DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 2.55 million shares of the DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $249.88M. DOYU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.12, offering almost -171.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.26% since then. We note from DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 782.29K.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DOYU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Instantly DOYU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8020 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.19% year-to-date, but still down -1.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) is -20.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.12 day(s).

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $174.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR to make $184.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $239.84 million and $207.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.72%. DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR earnings are expected to increase by 311.66% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 36.31% per year for the next five years.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 23 and November 27.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.75% of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR shares, and 18.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.87%. DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR stock is held by 86 institutions, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.02% of the shares, which is about 12.87 million shares worth $13.51 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with 2.26% or 7.23 million shares worth $7.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.14 million shares worth $2.57 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $2.25 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.