Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $23.00 In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.17 million shares of the Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.63, and it changed around -$0.27 or -2.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $352.65M. DOMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.09, offering almost -98.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.21% since then. We note from Domo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 397.42K.

Domo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DOMO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Domo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) trade information

Instantly DOMO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.20 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.37% year-to-date, but still up 4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is 1.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOMO is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -138.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) estimates and forecasts

Domo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.26 percent over the past six months and at a 46.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Domo Inc. to make $79.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.32%.

DOMO Dividends

Domo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.78% of Domo Inc. shares, and 73.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.50%. Domo Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.27% of the shares, which is about 4.35 million shares worth $63.83 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.40% or 3.41 million shares worth $50.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $13.2 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $11.62 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.