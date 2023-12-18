DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 30.3 million shares of the DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.11, and it changed around $6.99 or 12.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.87B. DOCU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.45, offering almost -10.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.61% since then. We note from DocuSign Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

DocuSign Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended DOCU as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DocuSign Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Instantly DOCU has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.76 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.88% year-to-date, but still up 26.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) is 45.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOCU is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

DocuSign Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.20 percent over the past six months and at a 39.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $699.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect DocuSign Inc to make $701.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.59%. DocuSign Inc earnings are expected to increase by 41.66% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.