Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) were traded, and its beta was 0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.24, and it changed around -$0.27 or -3.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $352.51M. CGEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.74, offering almost -66.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.28% since then. We note from Cullinan Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 171.80K.

Cullinan Oncology Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CGEM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cullinan Oncology Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.96 for the current quarter.

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) trade information

Instantly CGEM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.83 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.90% year-to-date, but still up 1.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) is -7.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.13 day(s).

Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) estimates and forecasts

Cullinan Oncology Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.86 percent over the past six months and at a -272.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -62.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.50% in the next quarter.

CGEM Dividends

Cullinan Oncology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.88% of Cullinan Oncology Inc shares, and 90.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.85%. Cullinan Oncology Inc stock is held by 155 institutions, with BioImpact Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.90% of the shares, which is about 7.65 million shares worth $82.3 million.

Chi Advisors Llc, with 7.99% or 3.41 million shares worth $36.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $9.93 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $6.25 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.