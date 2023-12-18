Could PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ:MYPS) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.65, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $355.18M. MYPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.01, offering almost -89.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.19% since then. We note from PLAYSTUDIOS Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.92K.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MYPS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ:MYPS) trade information

Instantly MYPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.77 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.70% year-to-date, but still up 1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ:MYPS) is 6.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (MYPS) estimates and forecasts

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.38 percent over the past six months and at a 85.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS Inc to make $76.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $79.38 million and $80.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.90%.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc earnings are expected to increase by 88.89% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 35.10% per year for the next five years.

MYPS Dividends

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.36% of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc shares, and 30.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.31%. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc stock is held by 154 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.05% of the shares, which is about 5.89 million shares worth $28.91 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 3.86% or 4.5 million shares worth $22.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.5 million shares worth $22.09 million, making up 3.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $11.9 million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.