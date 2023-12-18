Could Near Intelligence Inc’s (NASDAQ: NIR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 7.25 million shares of the Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.04, and it changed around -$0.02 or -38.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.88M. NIR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.65, offering almost -46525.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -50.0% since then. We note from Near Intelligence Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.75 million.

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) trade information

Instantly NIR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -38.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -99.65% year-to-date, but still down -56.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) is -80.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Near Intelligence Inc to make $21.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.40% of Near Intelligence Inc shares, and 28.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.23%. Near Intelligence Inc stock is held by 25 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.31% of the shares, which is about 5.85 million shares worth $8.19 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with 1.28% or 0.66 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 42000.0 shares worth $58800.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 13665.0 shares worth around $24460.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.