Could Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MORF) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.7 million shares of the Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MORF) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.00, and it changed around $1.45 or 4.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. MORF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.08, offering almost -103.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.61% since then. We note from Morphic Holding Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Morphic Holding Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MORF as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Morphic Holding Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.85 for the current quarter.

Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MORF) trade information

Instantly MORF has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.45 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.89% year-to-date, but still up 14.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MORF) is 33.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.05 day(s).

Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) estimates and forecasts

Morphic Holding Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.01 percent over the past six months and at a -128.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.30%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.13 million and $521k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.85%.

MORF Dividends

Morphic Holding Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ:MORF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.73% of Morphic Holding Inc shares, and 88.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.54%. Morphic Holding Inc stock is held by 213 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.34% of the shares, which is about 6.87 million shares worth $394.08 million.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with 8.03% or 3.85 million shares worth $220.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $70.56 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $60.34 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.