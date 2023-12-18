Could Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.97, and it changed around $0.47 or 4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $486.49M. HUT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.75, offering almost -107.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.45% since then. We note from Hut 8 Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 158.16% year-to-date, but still up 24.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is 17.98% up in the 30-day period.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Hut 8 Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.28 percent over the past six months and at a 136.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -114.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -48.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Hut 8 Corp to make $25.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.83 million and $21.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.00%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.58% of Hut 8 Corp shares, and 8.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.93%. Hut 8 Corp stock is held by 178 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.09% of the shares, which is about 6.86 million shares worth $22.63 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.57% or 3.47 million shares worth $11.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.91 million shares worth $16.8 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $22.41 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.