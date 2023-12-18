Could Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) were traded, and its beta was 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.52, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $720.77M. CRNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.79, offering almost -109.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.41% since then. We note from Cerence Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 483.78K.

Cerence Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CRNC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cerence Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.9 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

Instantly CRNC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.87 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.45% year-to-date, but still up 2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) is -4.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.43 day(s).

Cerence Inc (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

Cerence Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.07 percent over the past six months and at a 300.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 250.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $131.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Cerence Inc to make $71.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Cerence Inc earnings are expected to increase by 291.67% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

CRNC Dividends

Cerence Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 27.

Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.16% of Cerence Inc shares, and 100.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.85%. Cerence Inc stock is held by 319 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.97% of the shares, which is about 6.84 million shares worth $200.01 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 12.64% or 5.1 million shares worth $149.06 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.72 million shares worth $55.47 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $52.24 million, which represents about 4.54% of the total shares outstanding.