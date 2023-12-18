Could Arvinas Inc’s (NASDAQ: ARVN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.64, and it changed around $0.96 or 2.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. ARVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.95, offering almost -3.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.96% since then. We note from Arvinas Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 711.97K.

Arvinas Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ARVN as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arvinas Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.38 for the current quarter.

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) trade information

Instantly ARVN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.00 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.10% year-to-date, but still up 7.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) is 80.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARVN is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -200.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 45.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arvinas Inc (ARVN) estimates and forecasts

Arvinas Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.39 percent over the past six months and at a 1.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Arvinas Inc to make $31.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38 million and $32.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.94%.

ARVN Dividends

Arvinas Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.60% of Arvinas Inc shares, and 91.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.89%. Arvinas Inc stock is held by 242 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.17% of the shares, which is about 4.9 million shares worth $121.7 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.45% or 4.52 million shares worth $112.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.43 million shares worth $35.52 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $30.94 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.