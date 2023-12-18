Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.10, and it changed around -$1.23 or -6.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $294.12M. CPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.74, offering almost -32.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.38% since then. We note from Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 209.24K.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CPS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Instantly CPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.76 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 88.74% year-to-date, but still up 1.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) is -5.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPS is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $692.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc to make $735 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $649.34 million and $682.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.70%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 61.92% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -8.50% per year for the next five years.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 19.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.84% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc shares, and 73.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.87%. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc stock is held by 123 institutions, with Thrivent Financial For Lutherans being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.09% of the shares, which is about 3.28 million shares worth $46.82 million.

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., with 6.77% or 1.16 million shares worth $16.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $30.73 million, making up 9.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $14.1 million, which represents about 7.54% of the total shares outstanding.