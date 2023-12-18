Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.92, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $225.56M. CMTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.87, offering almost -113.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.33% since then. We note from Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.92K.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CMTL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) trade information

Instantly CMTL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.91 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.76% year-to-date, but still down -9.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) is -35.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CMTL is forecast to be at a low of $7.50 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -177.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) estimates and forecasts

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.83 percent over the past six months and at a 92.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $152.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to make $157.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 90.63% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.00% per year for the next five years.

CMTL Dividends

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 1.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.58% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares, and 73.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.21%. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stock is held by 177 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 6.36% of the shares, which is about 1.81 million shares worth $14.34 million.

Archon Capital Management LLC, with 5.29% or 1.51 million shares worth $11.92 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.86 million shares worth $6.83 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $4.98 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.