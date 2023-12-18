Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.41 million shares of the Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $231.07M. CHRS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.99, offering almost -428.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.25% since then. We note from Coherus Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) trade information

Instantly CHRS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -73.80% year-to-date, but still down -1.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) is 21.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) estimates and forecasts

Coherus Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.96 percent over the past six months and at a 51.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $91.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Coherus Biosciences Inc to make $100.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $45.35 million and $47.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 100.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 112.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.45%.

CHRS Dividends

Coherus Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 04 and March 08.

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.36% of Coherus Biosciences Inc shares, and 88.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.19%. Coherus Biosciences Inc stock is held by 243 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 10.46% of the shares, which is about 11.65 million shares worth $24.29 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.78% or 9.78 million shares worth $20.4 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6.96 million shares worth $14.51 million, making up 6.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $6.39 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.