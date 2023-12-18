Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) Share Price Might Move Up By 17.73%

In the last trading session, 30.07 million shares of the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ:CCEP) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.69, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.68B. CCEP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.79, offering almost -3.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.73% since then. We note from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CCEP as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ:CCEP) trade information

Instantly CCEP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.50 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.94% year-to-date, but still up 2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ:CCEP) is 5.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCEP is forecast to be at a low of $54.50 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) estimates and forecasts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.01 percent over the past six months and at a 8.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc to make $10.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.72 billion and $4.53 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 123.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.71%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc earnings are expected to increase by 6.94% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.87% per year for the next five years.

CCEP Dividends

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.99. It is important to note, however, that the 3.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ:CCEP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.58% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc shares, and 32.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.14%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc stock is held by 757 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.05% of the shares, which is about 14.01 million shares worth $902.45 million.

Boston Partners, with 2.10% or 9.63 million shares worth $620.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio and John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.42 million shares worth $156.15 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd held roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $125.45 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.