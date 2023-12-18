CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ: CISO) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.80M. CISO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.99, offering almost -3222.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09. We note from CISO Global Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.83 million.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Instantly CISO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -96.56% year-to-date, but still down -15.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) is -36.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CISO Global Inc (CISO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect CISO Global Inc to make $21.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.74 million and $13.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.60%.

CISO Dividends

CISO Global Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.46% of CISO Global Inc shares, and 6.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.80%. CISO Global Inc stock is held by 37 institutions, with Lynwood Capital Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.77% of the shares, which is about 5.62 million shares worth $1.0 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.50% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $46053.0, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.