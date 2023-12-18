CHPT Stock Forecast 2023: ChargePoint Holdings Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 33.7%

In today’s recent session, 3.42 million shares of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.70, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. CHPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.65, offering almost -405.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.7% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.29 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -71.62% year-to-date, but still up 16.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is -13.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.6 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

ChargePoint Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.01 percent over the past six months and at a -11.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $122.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings Inc to make $126.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $152.83 million and $128.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -140.39%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.18% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc shares, and 47.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.56%. ChargePoint Holdings Inc stock is held by 496 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.18% of the shares, which is about 25.84 million shares worth $227.1 million.

Linse Capital Llc, with 4.32% or 15.55 million shares worth $136.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.07 million shares worth $79.72 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.29 million shares worth around $64.1 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.