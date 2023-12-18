Chico’s Fas, Inc. (NYSE: CHS)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 26.53 million shares of the Chico’s Fas, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.52, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $928.42M. CHS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.59, offering almost -0.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.42% since then. We note from Chico’s Fas, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

Chico’s Fas, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

Instantly CHS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.59 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.85% year-to-date, but still down -0.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chico’s Fas, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is 0.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.22 day(s).

Chico’s Fas, Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Chico’s Fas, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.74 percent over the past six months and at a -20.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $560 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Chico’s Fas, Inc. to make $535.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $524.05 million and $541.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.09%. Chico’s Fas, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -21.02% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s Fas, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 24.

Chico’s Fas, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.90% of Chico’s Fas, Inc. shares, and 88.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.38%. Chico’s Fas, Inc. stock is held by 265 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.45% of the shares, which is about 22.77 million shares worth $121.81 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.38% or 9.1 million shares worth $48.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.34 million shares worth $62.4 million, making up 6.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pacer Small Cap U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF held roughly 5.95 million shares worth around $36.32 million, which represents about 4.82% of the total shares outstanding.