Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.15, and it changed around $1.0 or 2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03B. CLDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.40, offering almost -30.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.48% since then. We note from Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 752.11K.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CLDX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Instantly CLDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.49 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.65% year-to-date, but still up 18.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is 30.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLDX is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.12 percent over the past six months and at a -30.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $920k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics Inc. to make $650k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.61 million and $967k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -43.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -32.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.01%.

CLDX Dividends

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 98.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.28%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 217 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 15.00% of the shares, which is about 7.09 million shares worth $263.36 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 11.49% or 5.43 million shares worth $201.79 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $59.44 million, making up 3.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $55.28 million, which represents about 3.15% of the total shares outstanding.