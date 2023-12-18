Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.26M. CTRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.24, offering almost -188.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.56% since then. We note from Castor Maritime Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 485.88K.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Instantly CTRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4444 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.62% year-to-date, but still up 6.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 41.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.99 day(s).

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Castor Maritime Inc shares, and 0.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.94%. Castor Maritime Inc stock is held by 30 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $0.1 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.15% or 0.14 million shares worth $63219.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $92488.0, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 49703.0 shares worth around $22550.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.