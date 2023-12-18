Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.28, and it changed around -$0.56 or -7.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $396.76M. TAST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.38, offering almost -15.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.01% since then. We note from Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 655.71K.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) trade information

Instantly TAST has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.38 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 435.29% year-to-date, but still down -7.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is -1.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) estimates and forecasts

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.27 percent over the past six months and at a 168.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.40%.

TAST Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.