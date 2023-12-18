Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.33 million shares of the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) have been traded, and its beta is 5.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.11, and it changed around -$0.23 or -9.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.30M. CDIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -302.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 91.94% since then. We note from Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.65 million.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Instantly CDIO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 99.06% year-to-date, but still up 67.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO) is 111.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24,900.00%.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.50% of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc shares, and 2.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.70%. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc stock is held by 15 institutions, with Prelude Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.13 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.64% or 75483.0 shares worth $89824.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 64022.0 shares worth $76186.0, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 38118.0 shares worth around $56795.0, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.