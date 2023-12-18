Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 6.92 million shares of the Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $209.88M. GOEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.47, offering almost -444.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.52% since then. We note from Canoo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.93 million.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -78.29% year-to-date, but still up 7.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) is 2.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 106.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.46 day(s).

Canoo Inc (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Canoo Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.44 percent over the past six months and at a 69.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.60% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $830k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Canoo Inc to make $25.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.