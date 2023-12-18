Can Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 11.87 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) have been traded, and its beta is -0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.73, and it changed around -$0.9 or -19.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $568.09M. GOTU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.49, offering almost -47.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.75% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -19.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 58.26% year-to-date, but still up 27.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is 43.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.24 day(s).

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $96.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR to make $121.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -231.48% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.11% of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares, and 21.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.79%. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock is held by 78 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.09% of the shares, which is about 5.49 million shares worth $15.85 million.

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd, with 1.61% or 4.23 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $8.29 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $7.74 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.