Can Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.39, and it changed around $0.23 or 10.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $123.61M. TCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.80, offering almost -142.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.73% since then. We note from Container Store Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 296.96K.

Container Store Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TCS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Container Store Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) trade information

Instantly TCS has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -44.55% year-to-date, but still up 21.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) is 24.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -19.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 16.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Container Store Group Inc (TCS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -162.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 101.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $224.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Container Store Group Inc to make $229.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $250.28 million and $259.72 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.50%.

Container Store Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by -128.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.30% per year for the next five years.

TCS Dividends

Container Store Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09.

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.50% of Container Store Group Inc shares, and 69.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.75%. Container Store Group Inc stock is held by 100 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 30.17% of the shares, which is about 15.51 million shares worth $48.69 million.

Front Street Capital Management, Inc., with 4.77% or 2.45 million shares worth $7.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.22 million shares worth $3.83 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $2.03 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.