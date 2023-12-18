C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 6.96 million shares of the C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.39, and it changed around -$0.56 or -11.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $216.28M. CCCC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.41, offering almost -114.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.85% since then. We note from C4 Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 66.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.76 million.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Instantly CCCC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.61% year-to-date, but still up 271.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) is 141.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.36 day(s).

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

C4 Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.12 percent over the past six months and at a 3.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.85 million and $5.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.29%. C4 Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 3.96% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 22.30% per year for the next five years.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 26.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.92% of C4 Therapeutics Inc shares, and 75.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.56%. C4 Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 119 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.64% of the shares, which is about 7.2 million shares worth $19.8 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 5.75% or 2.83 million shares worth $7.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.76 million shares worth $4.85 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $4.75 million, which represents about 3.51% of the total shares outstanding.