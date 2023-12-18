Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 26.87 million shares of the Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE:BLDR) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $162.51, and it changed around -$5.86 or -3.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.05B. BLDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $170.76, offering almost -5.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $63.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.91% since then. We note from Builders Firstsource Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Builders Firstsource Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BLDR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Builders Firstsource Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter.

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE:BLDR) trade information

Instantly BLDR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 170.76 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 150.48% year-to-date, but still up 10.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE:BLDR) is 26.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLDR is forecast to be at a low of $137.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Builders Firstsource Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.85 percent over the past six months and at a -26.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Builders Firstsource Inc to make $3.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.36 billion and $3.88 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 118.20%. Builders Firstsource Inc earnings are expected to increase by -29.09% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -12.30% per year for the next five years.

BLDR Dividends

Builders Firstsource Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE:BLDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.99% of Builders Firstsource Inc shares, and 98.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.98%. Builders Firstsource Inc stock is held by 930 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.02% of the shares, which is about 15.03 million shares worth $2.04 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.07% or 12.59 million shares worth $1.71 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.99 million shares worth $542.32 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.91 million shares worth around $486.83 million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.