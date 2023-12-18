Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 13.18 million shares of the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.04 or 18.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.38M. BRSH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.92, offering almost -6950.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.00 million.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Instantly BRSH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -97.98% year-to-date, but still up 45.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is 46.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.20% of Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares, and 0.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.19%. Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.65% of the shares, which is about 3310.0 shares worth $778.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.63% or 3225.0 shares worth $758.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.