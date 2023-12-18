Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.9 million shares of the Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.06, and it changed around -$0.21 or -6.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $334.39M. BLUE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.52, offering almost -178.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.65% since then. We note from Bluebird bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.63 million.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Instantly BLUE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -55.80% year-to-date, but still down -0.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) is 0.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.23 day(s).

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Bluebird bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.87 percent over the past six months and at a 44.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -263.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -338.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,070.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Bluebird bio Inc to make $35.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $62k and $2.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30,529.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,399.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.14%. Bluebird bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 42.75% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 45.80% per year for the next five years.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of Bluebird bio Inc shares, and 84.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.30%. Bluebird bio Inc stock is held by 240 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.29% of the shares, which is about 16.36 million shares worth $53.82 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.22% or 8.79 million shares worth $28.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 13.88 million shares worth $52.34 million, making up 12.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $11.15 million, which represents about 3.17% of the total shares outstanding.