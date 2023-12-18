Battalion Oil Corp (AMEX: BATL): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Battalion Oil Corp (AMEX:BATL) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.59, and it changed around $4.31 or 81.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $157.85M. BATL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.37, offering almost -28.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.97% since then. We note from Battalion Oil Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.75K.

Battalion Oil Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BATL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Battalion Oil Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Battalion Oil Corp (AMEX:BATL) trade information

Instantly BATL has showed a green trend with a performance of 81.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.68 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.24% year-to-date, but still up 87.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Battalion Oil Corp (AMEX:BATL) is 55.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57240.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.57 day(s).

Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -37.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Battalion Oil Corp to make $52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $99.15 million and $76.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -47.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -32.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.00%.

BATL Dividends

Battalion Oil Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Battalion Oil Corp (AMEX:BATL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.25% of Battalion Oil Corp shares, and 84.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.91%. Battalion Oil Corp stock is held by 50 institutions, with Luminus Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 37.96% of the shares, which is about 6.15 million shares worth $58.99 million.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, with 18.58% or 3.01 million shares worth $28.87 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Loomis Sayles Bond Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $2.14 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Loomis Sayles Bond Fund held roughly 93585.0 shares worth around $0.9 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.