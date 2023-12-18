Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) were traded, and its beta was -0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.96M. ATXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -1466.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATXI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avenue Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1598 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.24% year-to-date, but still down -3.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) is -22.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.30%.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 13.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.08% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc shares, and 3.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.71%. Avenue Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 16 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $0.65 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 0.59% or 52986.0 shares worth $61993.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9082.0 shares worth $10625.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 6236.0 shares worth around $6766.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.