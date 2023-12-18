Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: AVTX) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 7.35 million shares of the Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.05, and it changed around -$0.01 or -13.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.04M. AVTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.88, offering almost -11660.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 59.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 66.30 million.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Instantly AVTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -98.96% year-to-date, but still up 28.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) is -43.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Avalo Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -98.72 percent over the past six months and at a 90.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Avalo Therapeutics Inc shares, and 0.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.70%. Avalo Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 37 institutions, with VR Adviser, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 1.25 million shares worth $0.44 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 2.75% or 0.56 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $42560.0, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 75094.0 shares worth around $7509.0, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.