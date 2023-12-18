Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ATAK) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 2.3 million shares of the Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK) were traded, and its beta was -0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.60, and it changed around -$2.91 or -27.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.02M. ATAK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.00, offering almost -57.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.59, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -26.18% since then. We note from Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.98K.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK) trade information

Instantly ATAK has showed a red trend with a performance of -27.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.90 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.71% year-to-date, but still down -30.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK) is -30.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7020.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ATAK Dividends

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.91% of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp shares, and 78.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.73%. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp stock is held by 26 institutions, with Fifth Lane Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.24% of the shares, which is about 0.69 million shares worth $7.3 million.

Glazer Capital LLC, with 11.50% or 0.65 million shares worth $6.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $2.12 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd held roughly 72474.0 shares worth around $0.78 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.