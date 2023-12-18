Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 3.45 million shares of the Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) have been traded, and its beta is 3.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.76M. AULT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.14, offering almost -41325.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08. We note from Ault Alliance Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.10 million.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Instantly AULT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -99.68% year-to-date, but still down -12.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is -28.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 156.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.8 million and $32.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 340.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.66%.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 20.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of Ault Alliance Inc shares, and 0.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.30%. Ault Alliance Inc stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.58% of the shares, which is about 44619.0 shares worth $0.23 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.07% or 5666.0 shares worth $29179.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 27340.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 16916.0 shares worth around $87117.0, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.