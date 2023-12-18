Astria Therapeutics Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of ATXS Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.68 million shares of the Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.25, and it changed around $0.13 or 2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $226.87M. ATXS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.28, offering almost -160.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.84% since then. We note from Astria Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 244.81K.

Astria Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATXS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Astria Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.78 for the current quarter.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) trade information

Instantly ATXS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.38 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.03% year-to-date, but still up 15.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) is 39.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.51 day(s).

Astria Therapeutics Inc (ATXS) estimates and forecasts

Astria Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.29 percent over the past six months and at a 35.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.77%.

ATXS Dividends

Astria Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.74% of Astria Therapeutics Inc shares, and 66.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.06%. Astria Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 101 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.56% of the shares, which is about 2.96 million shares worth $24.68 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 7.81% or 2.19 million shares worth $18.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.29 million shares worth $11.55 million, making up 4.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $7.62 million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.