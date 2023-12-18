Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.17M. ARQQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.23, offering almost -925.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.53% since then. We note from Arqit Quantum Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 789.45K.

Arqit Quantum Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARQQ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arqit Quantum Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Instantly ARQQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5733 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.79% year-to-date, but still up 3.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is -14.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Arqit Quantum Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.34 percent over the past six months and at a 78.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,791.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,791.80%.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 21.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.62% of Arqit Quantum Inc shares, and 11.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.30%. Arqit Quantum Inc stock is held by 49 institutions, with Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.96% of the shares, which is about 9.93 million shares worth $12.02 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.21% or 1.73 million shares worth $2.09 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $1.91 million, making up 1.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $0.82 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.