Are NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 16.94 million shares of the NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.06 or 19.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.43M. NRXP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.41, offering almost -252.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.0% since then. We note from NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 430.48K.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Instantly NRXP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -63.58% year-to-date, but still up 22.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) is 33.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.39 day(s).

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.00 percent over the past six months and at a 14.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -120.49%.

NRXP Dividends

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.95% of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 5.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.66%. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 43 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 1.70% of the shares, which is about 1.45 million shares worth $0.55 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.48% or 0.41 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $0.37 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.