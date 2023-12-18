Are Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $138.89M. MKFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.30, offering almost -228.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.43% since then. We note from Markforged Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 832.57K.

Markforged Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MKFG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7300 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.66% year-to-date, but still down -4.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is -20.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.32 day(s).

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Markforged Holding Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.36 percent over the past six months and at a 12.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation to make $20.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.66 million and $24.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.70%.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 08.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.61% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares, and 66.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.09%. Markforged Holding Corporation stock is held by 89 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 10.18% of the shares, which is about 20.21 million shares worth $14.14 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 8.83% or 17.52 million shares worth $12.26 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 11.84 million shares worth $8.29 million, making up 5.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held roughly 5.36 million shares worth around $3.75 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.