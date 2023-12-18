Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX) were traded, and its beta was -0.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.12, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.49B. ACLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.08, offering almost -15.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.51% since then. We note from Arcellx Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 710.19K.

Arcellx Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.15. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACLX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcellx Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

Instantly ACLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.62 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.01% year-to-date, but still down -9.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX) is 2.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.34 day(s).

Arcellx Inc (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Arcellx Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.79 percent over the past six months and at a 34.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.60% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Arcellx Inc to make $17.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.80%.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.28% of Arcellx Inc shares, and 102.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.43%. Arcellx Inc stock is held by 202 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.32% of the shares, which is about 4.54 million shares worth $231.95 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 8.15% or 3.97 million shares worth $202.74 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.36 million shares worth $69.52 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $65.15 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.