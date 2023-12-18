Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ: AMTI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around $0.02 or 13.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.36M. AMTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.21, offering almost -505.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.0% since then. We note from Applied Molecular Transport Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 793.90K.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMTI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied Molecular Transport Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Instantly AMTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2187 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.45% year-to-date, but still up 2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI) is 21.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Applied Molecular Transport Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.51 percent over the past six months and at a 70.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.77%.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.36% of Applied Molecular Transport Inc shares, and 37.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.40%. Applied Molecular Transport Inc stock is held by 36 institutions, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 22.05% of the shares, which is about 8.69 million shares worth $2.24 million.

Founders Fund V Management, LLC, with 9.16% or 3.61 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.09 million shares worth $0.28 million, making up 2.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $57443.0, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.