An Analysis Of Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.95, and it changed around $0.36 or 2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $673.50M. BLFS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.89, offering almost -79.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.33% since then. We note from Biolife Solutions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 548.85K.

Biolife Solutions Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BLFS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biolife Solutions Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $BRF S.A. for the current quarter.

Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) trade information

Instantly BLFS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.21 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.86% year-to-date, but still up 12.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) is 21.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLFS is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) estimates and forecasts

Biolife Solutions Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.71 percent over the past six months and at a 51.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -74.11%. Biolife Solutions Inc earnings are expected to increase by 54.41% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

BLFS Dividends

Biolife Solutions Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.17% of Biolife Solutions Inc shares, and 103.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.75%. Biolife Solutions Inc stock is held by 224 institutions, with Casdin Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.75% of the shares, which is about 7.72 million shares worth $170.65 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.33% or 5.36 million shares worth $118.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 2.32 million shares worth $32.04 million, making up 5.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $33.71 million, which represents about 3.90% of the total shares outstanding.