Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.86, and it changed around -$2.66 or -7.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77B. AMRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.86, offering almost -94.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.66% since then. We note from Ameresco Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 568.61K.

Ameresco Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.77. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AMRC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ameresco Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

Instantly AMRC has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.30 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.74% year-to-date, but still up 6.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is 20.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMRC is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $59.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Ameresco Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.26 percent over the past six months and at a -28.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 833.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $402.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ameresco Inc. to make $344.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $331.73 million and $271.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.76%. Ameresco Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -33.26% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.20% per year for the next five years.

AMRC Dividends

Ameresco Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 06.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.73% of Ameresco Inc. shares, and 103.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.81%. Ameresco Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.20% of the shares, which is about 3.83 million shares worth $186.2 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.06% or 3.1 million shares worth $150.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and GMO Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $48.96 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $39.87 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.