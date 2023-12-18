Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 2.17 million shares of the Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.55, and it changed around $0.36 or 2.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $675.06M. ALXO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.76, offering almost -1.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.92% since then. We note from Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALXO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.86 for the current quarter.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Instantly ALXO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.18 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.23% year-to-date, but still up 10.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) is 54.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.93 day(s).

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.69 percent over the past six months and at a -47.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.82%.

ALXO Dividends

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.12% of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc shares, and 86.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.52%. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc stock is held by 129 institutions, with venBio Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 19.47% of the shares, which is about 9.7 million shares worth $131.43 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.22% or 5.59 million shares worth $75.77 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $15.4 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $13.14 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.