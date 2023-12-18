Agiliti Inc (NYSE: AGTI): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.28, and it changed around -$0.6 or -7.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $981.64M. AGTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.68, offering almost -170.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.36% since then. We note from Agiliti Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 395.52K.

Agiliti Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AGTI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Agiliti Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI) trade information

Instantly AGTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.23 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.36% year-to-date, but still down -1.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI) is -3.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.31 day(s).

Agiliti Inc (AGTI) estimates and forecasts

Agiliti Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.65 percent over the past six months and at a -35.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $290.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Agiliti Inc to make $316.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $281.68 million and $299.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.60%.

AGTI Dividends

Agiliti Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of Agiliti Inc shares, and 101.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.20%. Agiliti Inc stock is held by 189 institutions, with Thomas H Lee Partners LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 72.71% of the shares, which is about 98.2 million shares worth $1.62 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.29% or 5.79 million shares worth $95.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.43 million shares worth $56.56 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $55.58 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.