Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 2.24 million shares of the Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $274.03M. AGEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.01, offering almost -318.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.28% since then. We note from Agenus Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.31 million.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Instantly AGEN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -69.50% year-to-date, but still up 5.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 2.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.46 day(s).

Agenus Inc (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Agenus Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.59 percent over the past six months and at a 19.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 79.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.66%.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 12 and March 18.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.77% of Agenus Inc shares, and 58.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.68%. Agenus Inc stock is held by 218 institutions, with Deep Track Capital, Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.90% of the shares, which is about 30.0 million shares worth $48.0 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.16% or 27.18 million shares worth $43.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 12.12 million shares worth $16.72 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.35 million shares worth around $14.95 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.