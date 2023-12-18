Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.75 million shares of the Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $175.06M. AEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.10, offering almost -169.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.74% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 815.12K.

Aeva Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AEVA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aeva Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8049 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.53% year-to-date, but still up 36.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) is 32.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.54 day(s).

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Aeva Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.79 percent over the past six months and at a 8.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aeva Technologies Inc to make $2.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $188k and $1.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 735.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 93.40%.

Aeva Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 6.32% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.01% of Aeva Technologies Inc shares, and 64.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.71%. Aeva Technologies Inc stock is held by 142 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.17% of the shares, which is about 27.1 million shares worth $33.88 million.

Canaan Partners XI LLC, with 8.30% or 18.49 million shares worth $14.14 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.93 million shares worth $4.91 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $1.99 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.