Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.48, and it changed around -$0.34 or -3.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $798.89M. ACCD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.00, offering almost -62.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.6% since then. We note from Accolade Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 631.84K.

Accolade Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ACCD as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Accolade Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Instantly ACCD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.15 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.53% year-to-date, but still up 12.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 33.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.22 day(s).

Accolade Inc (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Accolade Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.05 percent over the past six months and at a 75.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $96.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Accolade Inc to make $126.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.43%. Accolade Inc earnings are expected to increase by 75.78% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.90% per year for the next five years.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 08 and January 12.

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.96% of Accolade Inc shares, and 84.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.50%. Accolade Inc stock is held by 229 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.66% of the shares, which is about 6.6 million shares worth $88.88 million.

Brown Advisory Inc., with 8.00% or 6.1 million shares worth $82.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 5.99 million shares worth $63.36 million, making up 7.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $32.67 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.