180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: ATNF) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.02 or -10.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.41M. ATNF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.15, offering almost -3663.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.53% since then. We note from 180 Life Sciences Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 572.31K.

180 Life Sciences Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATNF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 180 Life Sciences Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Instantly ATNF has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2561 on Friday, 12/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.45% year-to-date, but still down -21.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) is -47.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.